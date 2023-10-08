Watch CBS News
Crime

Man seriously injured in afternoon shooting on East Lake Street

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 7, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of Oct. 7, 2023 01:03

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is fighting for his life after a shooting late Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of East Lake Street around 5:14 p.m., according to MPD.

Police found a man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, and EMS transported him to Hennepin Healthcare.

Investigators say preliminary reports indicate the man was outside when he was shot.

There have been no arrests related to the shooting.

MPD is investigating.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on October 7, 2023 / 7:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.