Man seriously injured in afternoon shooting on East Lake Street

MINNEAPOLIS -- A man is fighting for his life after a shooting late Saturday afternoon in Minneapolis.

Officers from the Minneapolis Police Department's 5th Precinct responded to reports of a shooting on the 100 block of East Lake Street around 5:14 p.m., according to MPD.

Police found a man with a potentially life-threatening gunshot wound, and EMS transported him to Hennepin Healthcare.

Investigators say preliminary reports indicate the man was outside when he was shot.

There have been no arrests related to the shooting.

MPD is investigating.