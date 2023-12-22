Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Hundreds of Brainerd lakes area grocery store workers stage Christmas strike

By Stephen Swanson

BRAINERD, Minn. — Hundreds of grocery store employees in the Brainerd lakes area are now on strike ahead of Christmas weekend.

United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 announced strike dates last week, and say their rights have been violated repeatedly. They claim employees have been subject to "interrogation, surveillance, and intimidation." 

UFCW say they are fighting for better pay and benefits, and have been without a contract since Dec. 3. They say the decision to strike wasn't an easy one, and it is their last resort. 

The four-day strike began Friday and will last through Christmas Day. Five stores are impacted: 

  • Miner's Super One Foods in Baxter
  • Miner's Super One Foods in Crosby
  • Quisberg's Cub Foods in Baxter
  • Quisberg Cub Foods in Brainerd
  • Quisberg's Pequot Lakes SuperValu. 

Boyd Hanson, Miner's director of human resources, told WCCO earlier this month the company has been bargaining in good faith, and the UFCW's claim of "unfair labor practices" is inaccurate. He says Miner's will continue to negotiate until an agreement is reached.

WCCO is still awaiting a response from S & R Quisberg Inc.

