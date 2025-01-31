Watch CBS News
Man, 26, dead in Brooklyn Center hit-and-run; no arrests

By Nick Lentz

/ CBS Minnesota

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — A 26-year-old man is dead after he was struck by a hit-and-run motorist in Brooklyn Center Thursday night, police say. 

Officers with the Brooklyn Center Police Department were called to the 6800 block of Humboldt Avenue around 10:22 p.m. for a report of an unconscious male. 

Responding officers tried life-saving measures, but the man died at the scene. 

Investigators spoke with several witnesses and determined the man was hit by a motorist who didn't stop after the crash. 

No arrests have been made. 

Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to call 911 or 952-258-5321 and ask to speak with the Brooklyn Center Police Department. 

