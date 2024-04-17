St. James man arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault for grisly stabbing

ST. JAMES, Minn. — A 23-year-old man from St. James has been arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault after stabbing another St. James resident.

According to the Watonwan County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 10:33 p.m. on Tuesday, the St. James Police Department was dispatched to the sheriff's office lobby on report of a 30-year-old man having been stabbed.

Upon arrival, officers noticed several stab wounds and said the victim was bleeding profusely. Police officers provided first aid to the victim, until he was able to be transported to the Mayo Clinic hospital in St. James.

Due to the severity of the man's injuries, he was later airlifted to Rochester for further medical evaluation.

According to the sheriff's office, the victim was able to offer the name of his assailant while officers provided first aid.

With this information, officers executed a search warrant at two residences in St. James, which led to the arrest of the 23-year-old suspect.

This is a developing story, and WCCO will be sure to keep you updated as more information becomes available.