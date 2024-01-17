Crime

Man charged in Chanhassen vehicle smash-and-grab spree

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

CHANHASSEN, Minn. — A St. Paul man is charged in connection to a smash-and-grab spree earlier this month in Chanhassen.

The break-ins happened on Jan. 4 at Lake Minnwashta Regional Park, according to the Carver County Sheriff's Office. Several people found their windows shattered and personal items inside stolen. 

Police say another smash-and-grab was reported soon after near a church about 5 miles southeast.

Martin Gereal White, 53, is the prime suspect in the break-ins, and investigators say he tried to use a stolen credit card stolen from one of the vehicles at a Kwik Trip in Chaska.

Deputies arrested White at a Holiday Gas Station, where the sheriff's office alleges he was "attempting to make a large purchase with one of the victim's stolen credit cards."

White is charged with two counts of financial card transaction fraud and possessing stolen property. There was also an active felony warrant out for White from Itasca County.

He is being held in the Carver County Jail.

