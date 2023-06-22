Man arrested after triple shooting, rooftop standoff in St. Paul

ST. PAUL, Minn -- A man is in custody after an apparent shooting left multiple people hurt overnight in St. Paul

That suspect was arrested after a standoff with law enforcement early Thursday morning.

The St. Paul Police Department said he climbed onto a nearby roof in an attempt to get away from officers and it took the SWAT team and negotiators hours to get him to surrender.

As for what led up to the shooting, officers are still working to figure that out.

Police responded to a shooting report on the 200 block of Superior Street just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. Officers found three victims -- two men with gunshot wounds to their legs and a woman with gunshot wounds to her legs and arm.

After searching the area, police found a possible suspect who climbed the roof of a nearby building to avoid arrest. The suspect was also injured from the incident, though the source and extent of those injuries are unclear.

Police were able to coax the suspect down from the roof and he was arrested around 2:30 a.m.

The suspect was taken to Regions Hospital to be treated for his injuries. After that, he will be booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of aggravated assault and on an active felony arrest warrant.

The victims have non-life threatening injuries, police said.