Man arrested in Kentucky for murder of 60-year-old Minneapolis woman

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- Authorities in Kentucky say they arrested a man in connection to a 60-year-old Minneapolis woman's death.

According to police, Stephanie DeRousse, 60, was found dead on the evening of March 17 on the 3100 block of West Lake Street during a welfare check. She hadn't been heard from for several days.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner ruled DeRousse's death a homicide and said she died from multiple blunt force injuries and neck compression.

A 30-year-old man from Illinois was arrested Thursday on a warrant for second-degree murder and charged with being a fugitive of justice, according to the Murray Police Department.

WCCO does not typically identify suspects until charges are filed.

