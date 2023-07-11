Man arrested in fatal hit-and-run of woman near Fort Ripley

FORT RIPLEY, Minn. -- A 47-year-old Fort Ripley man has been arrested in connection to the death of a woman whose body was found along a central Minnesota highway last month.

In the early morning of June 25, Crow Wing County deputies were called to the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road in Fort Ripley after someone spotted the body near State Highway 371. Officials later identified the deceased woman as 49-year-old Angela Marie McClelland of Fort Ripley.

Investigators believe she was fatally struck by a vehicle.

Following a two-week investigation, authorities identified a suspect and arrested the man at a Fort Ripley home on Monday. He's currently in the county jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and criminal vehicular homicide.

WCCO does not typically identify suspects until they are formally charged.