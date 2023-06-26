Watch CBS News
Greater Minnesota News

Body of deceased woman found near Fort Ripley highway

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Evening of June 25, 2023
WCCO digital update: Evening of June 25, 2023 01:09

FORT RIPLEY, Minn. – The body of a deceased woman was found early Sunday morning on a central Minnesota highway.

The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road in Fort Ripley at about 5:41 a.m. after someone spotted the body near State Highway 371.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on June 25, 2023 / 9:21 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.