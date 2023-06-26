Body of deceased woman found near Fort Ripley highway
FORT RIPLEY, Minn. – The body of a deceased woman was found early Sunday morning on a central Minnesota highway.
The Crow Wing County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the intersection of Legend Lane and Killian Road in Fort Ripley at about 5:41 a.m. after someone spotted the body near State Highway 371.
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the investigation.
