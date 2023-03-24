Watch CBS News
Crime

Man arrested in connection to 2021 West St. Paul fatal shooting

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 24, 2023
WCCO digital headlines: Morning of March 24, 2023 01:03

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of Jayvon Malone, who was killed in the summer of 2021 in West. St. Paul.

Malone was shot and killed during "a large gathering" at Thompson County Park on June 9, 2021 in what investigators said at the time was a targeted shooting.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday evening. Airport police stopped his car and he was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder. 

WCCO Staff
wcco-cbs-minnesota.jpg

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on March 24, 2023 / 11:16 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.