Man arrested in connection to 2021 West St. Paul fatal shooting

WEST ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Authorities have arrested a man in connection to the death of Jayvon Malone, who was killed in the summer of 2021 in West. St. Paul.

Malone was shot and killed during "a large gathering" at Thompson County Park on June 9, 2021 in what investigators said at the time was a targeted shooting.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Thursday evening. Airport police stopped his car and he was taken into custody on suspicion of second-degree murder.