Man robs Minnetonka Taco Bell at gunpoint, attempts to steal car hours later

By Riley Fletcher

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNETONKA, Minn. -- A man allegedly robbed a west metro Taco Bell at gunpoint Wednesday morning before attempting to steal a car in a neighboring city hours later.

Minnetonka Police say the man entered the Taco at 15110 Highway 7 around 8:30 a.m. and showed a weapon. His gun allegedly discharged at one point, but no injuries were reported.

Police located the man in Minneapolis six hours later through the use of "investigative technology" and arrested him.

The man is also under investigation by the Eden Prairie Police Department for an attempted armed car robbery that occurred just before noon the same day.

