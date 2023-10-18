Gov. Tim Walz joins striking auto workers on picket line in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Minn. — A handful of Minnesota's highest-ranking elected officials are on the picket line Wednesday. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan and others are marching with striking members of the United Auto Workers at the Stellantis facility in Plymouth.

The UAW strike is now in its fifth week, and for local workers both in Plymouth and in Hudson, Sunday will mark one month on the picket lines.

Workers say things are starting to feel tighter after nearly a month on the picket line, but Walz and others told them Wednesday morning to hold tight.

"All we're saying is negotiate a fair contract. Get together with them, get back to work. When we all do better, we all do better is kind of a Minnesota mantra. That's what these folks are on," Walz said.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was among the other elected officials walking alongside workers. Striking UAW members were also joined by other local unions, like the Minneapolis Teachers Federation, the Minnesota Nurses Association and the Service Employees International Union, among others.

This comes as the UAW and the "Big Three" automakers continue to work on finding a deal.

"This is about the entire country. It's about working families here in Minnesota, but across the United States, standing up for what is right," Flanagan said.

The Minnesota Nurses Association announced its parent union would be donating $25,000 to striking autoworkers. The Minneapolis Regional Labor Federation says they're working on setting up a strike fund that would go directly to the workers.