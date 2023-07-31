Police: Standoff in south Minneapolis following domestic-related incident
MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are negotiating with a person involved in a standoff Monday morning.
According to police, officers were called to a residence on the 3300 block of Chicago Avenue on the south side of the city. Officers were responding to a "domestic-related incident that involves a weapon," police said.
"Officers are dealing with one remaining individual inside the residence to which officers were called," police told WCCO.
A safe perimeter was secured and some people have been evacuated from the area for safety purposes.
Police say they are focused on de-escalation and working with crisis negotiators to resolve the situation peacefully.
Local Domestic Violence Resources
Women's Advocates
- wadvocates.org
- Crisis Line: (651) 227-8284
St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project
- stpaulintervention.org
- Crisis Line: (651) 645-2824
Minnesota Day One
- dayoneservices.org
- Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111
Esperanza United
- esperanzaunited.org
- Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.
For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.
