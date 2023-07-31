Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Standoff in south Minneapolis following domestic-related incident

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

WCCO digital update: Morning of July 31, 2023
WCCO digital update: Morning of July 31, 2023 01:13

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are negotiating with a person involved in a standoff Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a residence on the 3300 block of Chicago Avenue on the south side of the city. Officers were responding to a "domestic-related incident that involves a weapon," police said.

"Officers are dealing with one remaining individual inside the residence to which officers were called," police told WCCO.

MORE NEWS: Stretch of I-94 in Minneapolis reopened as BCA investigates state trooper's use of force

A safe perimeter was secured and some people have been evacuated from the area for safety purposes.

screenshot-2023-07-31-at-9-35-37-am.png
WCCO

Police say they are focused on de-escalation and working with crisis negotiators to resolve the situation peacefully. 

Local Domestic Violence Resources

Women's Advocates

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

Minnesota Day One

Esperanza United

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 10:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.