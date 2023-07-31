Police: Standoff in south Minneapolis following domestic-related incident

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minneapolis police are negotiating with a person involved in a standoff Monday morning.

According to police, officers were called to a residence on the 3300 block of Chicago Avenue on the south side of the city. Officers were responding to a "domestic-related incident that involves a weapon," police said.

"Officers are dealing with one remaining individual inside the residence to which officers were called," police told WCCO.

MORE NEWS: Stretch of I-94 in Minneapolis reopened as BCA investigates state trooper's use of force

A safe perimeter was secured and some people have been evacuated from the area for safety purposes.

WCCO

Police say they are focused on de-escalation and working with crisis negotiators to resolve the situation peacefully.

Local Domestic Violence Resources



Women's Advocates

St. Paul & Ramsey County Domestic Abuse Intervention Project

Minnesota Day One

Esperanza United

esperanzaunited.org

Bilingual crisis line: (651) 772-1611.

For anonymous, confidential help, people can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224.