Man, 68, dies from injuries in fatal motorcycle accident

CLAYTON, Wis. -- Man, 68, succumbed to injuries suffered after he went off a curved road on his motorcycle.

The Polk County Sheriff's Office responded to a motorcycle crash on County Road D in rural Clayton on Sept. 8 at approximately 5:38 p.m.

MORE NEWS: Police: Mother killed, 2 kids hurt after being struck by motorist in Minneapolis

Clayton native, Gregory Schnell, was riding north on his 2005 Big Dog Custom Chopper when he went off a curve at the intersection on 30th Street.

According to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office, Schnell was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Schnell was transported to Regions Hospital with severe injuries.

On Sept. 23, Schnell succumbed to his injuries. His death marks the 12th traffic fatality in Polk County in 2023.