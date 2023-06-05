Man, 24, charged in fatal stabbing in St. Paul's Frogtown neighborhood

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 24-year-old St. Paul man now faces charges in connection to a fatal stabbing inside a home in the Frogtown neighborhood Saturday night.

According to Ramsey County court documents, Alfredo Arturo Alvarez-Florez faces two felony counts of second-degree murder.

Officers were called to a home on the 1000 block of Charles Avenue just after 10:30 p.m., the St. Paul Police Department said. They found a man with multiple stab wounds, and he was pronounced dead at the scene by responding medics.

Police located and arrested Alvarez-Florez, who was found passed out in the backyard bushes on the 1000 block of Charles Avenue, the complaint said.

According to the criminal complaint, Alvarez-Florez was sitting on the couch, drinking beer and watching TV with the victim before the stabbing. Police say he admitted to stabbing his friend.

If convicted, he could face up to 40 years in prison.