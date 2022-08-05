Mall of America set to reopen following Thursday's shooting

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- The Mall of America is expected to reopen Friday, as police continue to look for the two suspects wanted in Thursday's shooting.

As of now, police say no one was injured, but the shooting sent shoppers into a panic and the mall into lockdown. The mall eventually closed for the evening.

Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges says it was a fight inside the Mall of America's Nike store that led to the mall's second shooting in less than eight months.

"Instead of walking away, they decided to demonstrate a complete lack of respect for human life," Hodges said.

Suspects fired three shots total. Hodges says police were on scene inside of 30 seconds, while others scrambled to safety.

"We're trying to hear what's happening, we come up the escalator, and then we hear pop pop pop. We just keep running I guess," Yussuf Malin said.

As of Friday morning, no one is in custody in the shooting. Police are asking for the two people they're looking for to turn themselves in.

"If someone decides they don't value human life and they choose to pull out a weapon, I don't know what we can do," Hodges said.

The mall will reopen Friday morning with normal hours and an increased security presence.

Police have not released a description of the suspects.