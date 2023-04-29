Watch CBS News

Yo-yo players showcase skills at Mall of America

The top yo-yo players in the midwest got a chance to showcase their skills today at the Mall of America. Photojournalist Dave Schwab shows us how the competitors are putting your old "walk the dog" trick to shame.
