Academy of Holy Angels hockey player Mason Garcia suffers traumatic brain injury

RICHFIELD, Minn. — A high school hockey player in the Twin Cities is recovering from a serious brain injury suffered over the weekend.

Academy of Holy Angels school officials confirmed with WCCO on Monday that the injured player is senior captain Mason Garcia, who is also the captain of the baseball team. He was injured during a hockey scrimmage on Saturday.

According to a GoFundMe page set up for Garcia, he suffered a traumatic brain injury after taking a hit against the boards. He was then taken by ambulance to the intensive care unit at Regions Hospital.

A subsequent MRI and other scans are "clear," the GoFundMe said, but movement in his hands and lower body was still limited as of Sunday night.

AHA senior Mason Garcia was seriously injured this weekend during a hockey scrimmage.

A school representative told WCCO that the injury was a "shockwave of reality," but said Garcia is sitting up with movement starting to come back to his extremities.

"Academy of Holy Angels extends our deepest prayers for a full recovery and asks for continued support for Mason and his family," the school said on its website.

The school says Mason is well-known for his "amazing leadership and school spirit."

The GoFundMe states the entire hockey community in Minnesota has rallied around Mason and his family.