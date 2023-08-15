Madonna reschedules Xcel Energy Center show for February

Madonna improving after “serious bacterial infection” sends her to hospital

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Madonna's Xcel Energy Center concert, which was postponed just weeks before she was set to take the stage, now has a rescheduled date.

The pop legend was set to stop in St. Paul on July 18 as part of her Celebration Tour, but a serious bacterial infection prompted a hospitalization that caused the North American leg of the tour to be rescheduled.

Madonna's Xcel Energy Center show is now set for Feb. 13, 2024.

Tickets for the postponed show will be honored.

Madonna's last stop in St. Paul was during her Rebel Heart Tour in 2015.

Note: The video above originally aired June 29, 2023.