Passenger has giraffe feces confiscated at MSP, said it was to make a necklace

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A passenger returning from Kenya had a box of giraffe feces confiscated upon arrival at Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. The passenger said planned on using the droppings to make a necklace.

On Saturday, U.S. Customs and Border Protection agricultural specialists selected this individual for inspection after learning she'd declared giraffe feces, said a press release from CBP. Agricultural specialists seized the box and destroyed the excrement with a steam sterilization, as is the U.S. Department of Agriculture destruction protocol.

"If this person had entered the U.S. and had not declared these items, there is high possibility a person could have contracted a disease from this jewelry and developed serious health issues," CBP Director LaFonda Sutton-Burke said.

Kenya is currently affected with African swine fever, classical swine fever, Newcastle disease, foot and mouth disease, and swine vesicular disease.

If any future travelers do have reason to bring back fecal material from a trip, please note that you'll need to obtain a veterinary service's permit in order to legally bring it to the United States.