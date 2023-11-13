Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top to play at Treasure Island Amphitheater in August

4 things to know from Nov. 13, 2023

WELCH, Minn. — Two legendary classic rock bands are heading to southeastern Minnesota this summer.

On Monday, Lynyrd Skynyrd and ZZ Top announced their joint tour, called "The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour," will be adding two new shows in 2024 — one in Florida and another in Welch, Minnesota.

The tour is slated to make a stop at Treasure Island Amphitheater on Friday, Aug. 30 at 8 p.m.

🚨 2 NEW SHOWS! We’re bringing the Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour to Hollywood, FL and Welch, MN in 2024! Presale for the new shows starts tomorrow at 10AM local with code SKYNYRD50. https://t.co/aA2zPy9OV6 pic.twitter.com/M7TrvliuDc — Lynyrd Skynyrd (@Skynyrd) November 13, 2023

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Tickets range from $49 to $69.

The 2024 leg of the tour, originally announced in late October, is billed as a celebration of 50 years of Lynyrd Skynyrd's music.

Lynyrd Skynyrd, a Florida band known for southern rock hits like "Simple Man" and "Sweet Home Alabama," rose to popularity in the 1970s.

ZZ Top, who have their roots in Texas, also became rock icons starting in the 1970s and are known for hits like "La Grange" and "Sharp Dressed Man."

ZZ Top and Lynyrd Skynyrd were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 and 2006, respectively.