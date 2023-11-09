Watch CBS News
Hozier expands tour due to popular demand, now includes stop in St. Paul

By Cole Premo

/ CBS Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Irish singer-songwriter Hozier announced Thursday that his North America tour will continue into 2024 with 37 new shows, including one in Minnesota this summer.

Hozier's "The Unreal Unearth Tour", which included 30 sold-out shows this year, will stop at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul on Saturday, Aug. 17.

Tickets will be available starting Friday, Nov. 17 at LiveNation.com.

It's been a decade since Hozier, whose real name is Andrew Hozier-Byrne, released his chart-topping hit "Take Me to Church."  

Hozier was 23 when the hit made him an international star. The song went to No. 1 in at least a dozen countries and surpassed an astonishing 2 billion Spotify streams earlier this year.

The multi-platinum-selling artist unveiled his highly-anticipated third studio album, "Unreal Unearth," in August. Hozier said the album serves raw reflection of his personal journey and the gift of moving on. 

