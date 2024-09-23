Lynx's Reeve wins AP Coach of the Year, Collier named best defender

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Lynx won their opening playoff matchup against the Phoenix Mercury Sunday, but they're celebrating a couple of other big wins, too.

Cheryl Reeve was named the Associated Press' Coach of the Year over the weekend, and Napheesa Collier earned the AP Defensive Player of the Year award.

Reeve, in her 15th season leading the Lynx, coached the team to a 30-10 record and a No. 2 playoff seed. It was the team's best regular season since they won their last championship in 2017. The Lynx finished fifth in offensive rating and third in defensive rating. They won 13 of their last 15 games heading into the postseason.

Reeve won the AP Coach of the Year award once before, in 2020. She's also been the WNBA's Coach of the Year three times (2011, 2016 and 2020).

Collier led the Lynx at both baskets, but her impact on the defensive end was massive. She finished with the best defensive rating in the league (91.4) and was second in defensive win shares (3.6).

Aside from MVP, which went to the Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, the WNBA has yet to announce its official awards. Collier finished second in MVP voting.