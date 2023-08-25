Collier and McBride lead Lynx to a 90-81 win over Wings, tightening playoff race

The message behind the Minnesota Lynx's “Rebel Edition” jerseys

Napheesa Collier scored 25 points, Kayla McBride added 20 and the Minnesota Lynx picked up the 450th win in franchise history with a 90-81 victory over the Dallas Wings on Thursday night.

Tiffany Mitchell added 11 points for the Lynx (17-17), who closed within a game of Dallas for the fourth playoff spot with six games remaining. McBride made four 3-pointers to reach 500 for her career.

Teaira McCowan had 23 points and 18 rebounds for the Wings (18-16). Awak Kuier scored 12 points and Arike Ogunbowale and Crystal Dangerfield added 10 each.

Minnesota was up 50-48 at halftime and opened the third quarter with a 14-0 run, highlighted by 3-pointers from McBride and Dorka Juhasz, and three baskets by Collier. Rachel Banham's pullup jumper just before the buzzer had the Lynx up 71-60 entering the fourth quarter.

Dallas scored the first nine points of the fourth and got within 74-73 on a layup by Natasha Howard but McBride answered with a 3. Twice McCowan got the Wings back within one, but Collier made six free throws and McBride had another clutch 3 as the Lynx pulled away.

