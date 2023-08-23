Wings' Satou Sabally calls Lynx fanbase "disgusting" after jeers follow her injury

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Lynx fanbase is getting called out by an opponent after questionable behavior by some fans Tuesday night.

"Disgusting fan base in Minny," Satou Sabally, forward for the Dallas Wings, posted on X. "The Schadenfreude to see someone get hurt can't be a WNBA culture. Terrible words from the sidelines all game long."

Disgusting fan base in Minny. The Schadenfreude to see someone get hurt can’t be a WNBA culture. Terrible words from the sidelines all game long — Satou Sabally (@satou_sabally) August 23, 2023

Sabally was injured late in Tuesday's game at Target Center, which the Lynx won 91-86. While team staff were tending to her, a few Lynx fans yelled at her from the stands.

The game broadcast showed security escorting the fans out.

"There's no place for that. I was disappointed. We apologized, I apologized at the time, apologized to coach [Latricia] Trammel. Our fans are passionate, you just can't cross the line of celebrating someone's injury," Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve said.

Lynx forward Bridget Carleton was ejected for a flagrant foul after the play that injured Sabally.

The Lynx and Wings play again in Dallas Thursday night. In July, the Wings handed the Lynx a 40-point loss.