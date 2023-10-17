Lynx and Wolves host Locker Room Liquidation Sale

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a tradition that basketball fans don't want to miss.

The Locker Room Liquidation Sale has returned to Mayo Clinic Square in downtown Minneapolis.

The Minnesota Lynx and Timberwolves are hosting this annual fan-favorite event, which for many is an early Black Friday experience, with everything inside offered at a discount.

Doors opened at 9 a.m., and the fans were ready. There was an enormous line at the sale Tuesday afternoon that stretched all the way to the skyway.

Inside, shoppers were snagging Wolves and Lynx merchandise, including signed basketballs, posters, and discounted apparel.

"We're trying to go in with no expectations And just see what we can find. We're doing some Christmas shopping for our kids, they're big fans ... and we are, too," said shopper Kaitlin Graff.

And it's all for a good cause. All proceeds sold Tuesday go towards the Minnesota Fastbreak Foundation.

And there's still a chance for you to get out there. The sale will continue throughout the day until everything is sold.