Luvafoodie recipes from WCCO Mid-Morning

Check out recipes from Luvafoodie below:

Luvafoodie Margarita Corn Jalapeno Slaw

Ingredients:

6 cups of shredded cabbage

2 cups of fresh corn (from corn on cob)

½ large jalapeno minced

1 bunch of cilantros chopped.

2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Margarita Spice

¾ cup of mayonnaise

1 tbsp. white balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp. olive oil

Juice of one large lime

Directions:

1. In a large bowl mix together cabbage, corn, jalapeno, and cilantro.

2. In a small bowl mix together mayonnaise, white balsamic vinegar, olive oil, lime juice and Luvafoodie Margarita spice.

3. Pour dressing over cabbage mix and toss.

4. Refrigerate until ready to serve.





Garlic Lovers Olive Cheese Bread

Ingredients:

1 loaf of French bread, sliced in half.

1 jar/can of 8 oz. black olives

1 jar/can of 8 oz. green olives

1 cup of chopped green onion.

8 oz. Monterey Jack cheese

1 cup of mayonnaise

2 tbs. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice

2 tsp. creamy horseradish sauce

1 stick of softened unsalted butter

Directions:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

1. Chop olives and put aside.

2. In a large bowl mix together butter, mayonnaise, horseradish sauce and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers spice until blended.

3. Add to bowl and mix into butter mixture cheese, green onions, and olives.

4. Spread cheese mixture on to cut side of French bread.

5. Put French bread cheese side up on baking sheet.

6. Bake until cheese is melted, and bread toasted about 10 minutes.





Luvafoodie Summer BBQ Chicken

Ingredients:

4 chicken breasts skinless

4 chicken thighs

2 cups of ketchup

½ cup of minced yellow onion

½ Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey Whiskey

½ cup of brown sugar

1/3 cup of Worcestershire sauce

1/3 cup of cider vinegar

3 tbsp. of Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers Spice Blend

2 tbsp. of Luvafoodie BBQ Lovers Spice Blend

1 tbsp. Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blend

1 tbsp. olive oil

Preheat Oven to 375 degrees. (You can also grill chicken and top with BBQ Sauce)

Directions:

1. In a saucepan, sauté onions with olive oil and Luvafoodie Garlic Lovers Spice Blends.

2. Add to saucepan, ketchup, cider vinegar, brown sugar, whiskey, Worcestershire sauce, 2 tbsp. Luvafoodie Smoke House spice and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie BBQ spice.

3. Simmer for 20 minutes.

4. Put chicken breasts and thighs in oven proof pan, sprinkle with 1 tbsp. of Luvafoodie Smoke House Lovers spice and 1 tbsp. Luvafoodie BBQ Lovers spice.

5. Bake for 35 minutes. Top with Smoke House Lovers BBQ sauce and bake for another 5 minutes. Option put chicken on grill and top with BBQ sauce 5 minutes before done.





Luvafoodie Star Sugar Cookies

Ingredients for Cookies:

1 cup of butter, softened

2 ½ cups of flour

1 ½ cups of confections sugar

1 egg

1½ tsp. almond extract

1 tsp. baking soda

1 tsp. cream of tartar

Red, white and blue sprinkles

Ingredients for Frosting:

1/3 cup of soft butter

3 cups of confectioners' sugar

1 ½ tsp. vanilla

2 tbsp. milk

Directions for cookies:

1. Mix butter, confectioner sugar, egg, and almond extract thoroughly.

2. Blend in flour, soda and cream of tartar. Cover and chill in refrigerator for 3 hours.

3. Heat oven to 375 degrees.

4. Divide dough in half, roll each half 3/16 thick on lightly floured cloth.

5. Cut with star cookie cutter.

6. Place on lightly greased baking sheet. Bake 7 to 8 minutes or until light brown.

Directions for frosting:

1. Blend butter and sugar.

2. Stir in vanilla and milk and beat until frosting is smooth and spreading consistency.

3. Frost cookies and sprinkle with red and blue sprinkles.