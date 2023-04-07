Looking to enjoy the nice weather? Here's a list of patios open around the Twin Cities
MINNEAPOLIS -- With temperatures expected to reach the 60s this weekend for what feels like the first time in forever, you may be itching to enjoy some time outdoors.
WCCO put together a list of patios open around the metro for your enjoyment in the upcoming days. So, get out there and soak up the sun.
- Churchill St. - 4606 Churchill Street, Shoreview
Patio will be open weather permitting
- Gloria's to Go - 320 Chestnut Street East, Stillwater
Patio will be open
- Leo's Grill & Malt Shop - 131 Main Street, Stillwater
Patio will be open
- Malcolm Yards - 501 30th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis
Front patio is open
- YUM Kitchen & Bakery - 164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
Patio will be open
- Barbette - 1600 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
Patio is open
- Brit's Pub - 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
Drinks-only patio open on Friday night
Full-service patio open on Saturday
- Moscow On The Hill - 371 Selby Avenue, St Paul
Patio is open
- Nico's Taco Bar on Como - 2260 Como Avenue, St Paul
Patio is open
- Patrick McGovern's Pub - 225 7th Street West, St Paul
Patio is open
- Red Rabbit - 201 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
Patio is open
- Smack Shack - 603 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
Patio is open
- The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar - 3675 Minnehaha Avenue South, Minneapolis
Back patio is open
MORE: Near-average temps for Friday, and spring-like Easter weekend
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.