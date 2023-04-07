Watch CBS News
Looking to enjoy the nice weather? Here's a list of patios open around the Twin Cities

By WCCO Staff

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS -- With temperatures expected to reach the 60s this weekend for what feels like the first time in forever, you may be itching to enjoy some time outdoors.

WCCO put together a list of patios open around the metro for your enjoyment in the upcoming days. So, get out there and soak up the sun.

  • Churchill St. - 4606 Churchill Street, Shoreview
    Patio will be open weather permitting
  • Gloria's to Go - 320 Chestnut Street East, Stillwater
    Patio will be open
  • Leo's Grill & Malt Shop - 131 Main Street, Stillwater
    Patio will be open
  • Malcolm Yards - 501 30th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis
    Front patio is open
  • YUM Kitchen & Bakery - 164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul
    Patio will be open
  • Barbette - 1600 West Lake Street, Minneapolis
    Patio is open
  • Brit's Pub - 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis
    Drinks-only patio open on Friday night
    Full-service patio open on Saturday
  • Moscow On The Hill - 371 Selby Avenue, St Paul
    Patio is open
  • Nico's Taco Bar on Como - 2260 Como Avenue, St Paul
    Patio is open
  • Patrick McGovern's Pub - 225 7th Street West, St Paul
    Patio is open
  • Red Rabbit - 201 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
    Patio is open
  • Smack Shack - 603 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis
    Patio is open
  • The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar - 3675 Minnehaha Avenue South, Minneapolis
    Back patio is open

