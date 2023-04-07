Looking to enjoy the nice weather? Here's a list of patios open around the Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS -- With temperatures expected to reach the 60s this weekend for what feels like the first time in forever, you may be itching to enjoy some time outdoors.

WCCO put together a list of patios open around the metro for your enjoyment in the upcoming days. So, get out there and soak up the sun.

Churchill St. - 4606 Churchill Street, Shoreview

Patio will be open weather permitting

Gloria's to Go - 320 Chestnut Street East, Stillwater

Patio will be open

Patio will be open

Leo's Grill & Malt Shop - 131 Main Street, Stillwater

Patio will be open

Patio will be open

Malcolm Yards - 501 30th Avenue Southeast, Minneapolis

Front patio is open

Front patio is open

YUM Kitchen & Bakery - 164 Snelling Avenue North, St. Paul

Patio will be open

Patio will be open

Barbette - 1600 West Lake Street, Minneapolis

Patio is open

Patio is open

Patio is open Brit's Pub - 1110 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis

Drinks-only patio open on Friday night

Full-service patio open on Saturday



Moscow On The Hill - 371 Selby Avenue, St Paul

Patio is open

Patio is open



Nico's Taco Bar on Como - 2260 Como Avenue, St Paul

Patio is open

Patio is open

Patrick McGovern's Pub - 225 7th Street West, St Paul

Patio is open

Patio is open

Red Rabbit - 201 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

Patio is open

Patio is open

Smack Shack - 603 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis

Patio is open

Patio is open

The Howe Daily Kitchen & Bar - 3675 Minnehaha Avenue South, Minneapolis

Back patio is open

Back patio is open

