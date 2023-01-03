Longtime Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman leaves office

MINNEAPOLIS -- Longtime Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman bid farewell to a post he has held for over two decades.

"It has been my honor to serve the residents of Hennepin County as your Hennepin County Attorney for almost 24 years," Freeman said. "I leave behind an office full of outstanding professionals committed to doing justice every day. We have always tried to do the right thing for the people and communities that we serve. I am confident that this mission will continue into 2023 and beyond."

In September, Freeman announced he would not seek reelection, saying that it was "time to move on."

He said he was proud of his office's work in charging Derek Chauvin with murder, establishing the Domestic Abuse Service Center, and increasing diversity in the office.

Mary Moriarty, a public defender with 30 years of experience, was elected the position in November by 16 points.