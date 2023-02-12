Lizzo reacts to snowplow naming contest win, shouts out Osseo Middle School

MINNEAPOLIS -- A music superstar known for her time in the Twin Cities is reacting to winning the state's snowplow naming competition.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation last week revealed this year's winners of the popular "Name a Snowplow" contest. "Blizzo" - referencing Lizzo - was among the top most popular names. Over 64,000 voters cast a ballot in the contest.

RELATED: MnDOT announces snowplow naming contest winners, includes "Blizzo" and "Han Snowlo"

Lizzo tweeted a video reacting to the win.

"Of all the awards I have received, this is by far the highest honor," she said. "To know that there is a snowplow with the name 'Blizzo' that is clearing the streets of the Twin Cities right now makes my heart melt - or freeze."

Lizzo also thanked Osseo Middle School for the nomination.