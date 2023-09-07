Little Falls man, 40, arrested in toddler's death

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. -- A 40-year-old Little Falls man is in custody in connection to the death of a 14-month-old girl in July.

According to Little Falls police, the victim's mother called 911 on July 6 to report that her child wasn't breathing. Emergency responders arrived and the victim was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office later determined the victim died of "multiple head and neck injuries consistent with homicidal violence."

On Wednesday morning, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension arrested the man at his Little Falls residence. According to police, the man was caring for the child while her mother was away. The victim and mother had been temporarily staying at the man's house.

MORE NEWS: Presley Peltier charged with injuring Minneapolis police officer during attempted arrest

The man was booked into Morrison County Jail on probable cause second-degree murder. Formal charges are expected this week, police said.

Little Falls Police Chief Greg Schirmers says the case has "deeply affected" the community and that the community's thoughts and condolences go to the victim's family during this "unimaginably difficult time."

The investigation is ongoing.

WCCO does not typically identify suspects unless they are formally charged.