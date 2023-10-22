Levels recognized as one of the top small businesses in the country

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- A local business is being recognized as one of America's Top Small Businesses of 2023 by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

Levels, located at Mall of America on level 3 next to Nordstrom, is a luxury designer streetwear brand.

Daniel Johnson, Jr. grew up as a creative person dabbling in both music and fashion.

"It was just big dreams and big hopes," Johnson said.

That's all he had when opening his first apparel store in Minneapolis on Lake Street.

However, those hopes and dreams were nearly extinguished when that very store burned down in 2020 unrest following the murder of George Floyd.

"It was surreal," he said. "I got there right in time to see it fall and crumble.

Johnson said stood in the rubble and knew the community must grow beyond the situation and he had to as well.

After several pop-up shops at Apache Mall in Rochester, he landed a storefront there and at Mall of America.

"We are in the number one mall in America, and I just had hoodies in my trunk after being burned down," he said.

Several shoppers like Verneal Baxter say it's the quality and unique items that make him keep coming back.

Johnson said he lives his life by the motto of his clothing brand, which is "levels to life", a reminder to that life has its trials and tribulations. He persevered and was recently recognized as a top 70 business in America and top 10 in the Midwest.

Businesses were evaluated on their business growth, ability to overcome challenges, innovative strategies for success and community engagement.

Johnson just returned from a summit in Washington D.C where he rubbed elbows and learned from top CEOs of companies.

"We are just ecstatic," he said. "I just owe everything to my team. I have a beautiful team around me that believes in the mission."

His mission is to uplift his community, one clothing item at a time. He also believes in paying it forward and pouring into the youth to ensure they know the sky's the limit.

In terms of his future, Johnson tells WCCO he's looking at expanding his e-commerce presence.

Five other Minnesota businesses were also recognized as top small businesses in the region by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.