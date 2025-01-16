Leinenkugel brothers offer to buy Chippewa Falls brewery from Molson Coors

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. — The famous Leinenkugel's brewery in Chippewa Falls hasn't been owned by a member of the Leinenkugel family since 1988, but some members of the family want to change that.

The Leinenkugel brothers are hoping to buy back the brewery and keep it open.

"We would like to restore brewing operations in the Chippewa Falls site,"

Molson Coors announced its plans to close the facility and move production to Milwaukee last November.

Jake and Dick Leinenkugel recently submitted a proposal to Molson Coors to begin discussions about acquiring the brewery through a non-disclosure agreement.

On Jan. 6, they say the request was denied.

Two days later, the family reached out again, expressing their desire to purchasr the Chippewa Falls brewery.

As of Wednesday, the brothers say they have not received a response.

"We remain optimistic that Molson Coors leadership will reconsider our proposal and that they will want to engage in meaningful discussions about restoring brewing operations," Dick Leinenkugel said.

Dick Leinenkugel says he does not know what Molson Coors plans to do with the large brewery space. Molson Coors has said it plan to keep the Leinie Lodge and pilot brewery open.

If the Leinenkugel family are able to purchase the brewery back, it would need to be a separate company.

"We would like to explore the strategy of establishing a brand that we could sell to beer lovers. That may or may not be brewed under the Leinenkugel's name," Dick Leinenkugel said.

Dick Leinenkugel is hopeful his family can get the brewery back because he understand the legacy it holds for the Chippewa Valley.

Whatever the future holds though, the brewery closes on Friday.