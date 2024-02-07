Minnesota DFL seeks to end Legal Marijuana Now's major party status

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Minnesota's DFL Party has officially challenged the status of the Legal Marijuana Now Party.

DFL officials filed a petition Tuesday with the Minnesota Supreme Court in the wake of LMNP filing what they believe are dubious certifications following two rejections by the Minnesota Secretary of State's Office.

A new law passed by the Democratic majority last legislative session requires these conditions to be met for major party status to be granted:

A party had to have held a convention in 2022 "in all state congressional districts and at least 45 county or legislative districts."

A party had "an executive committee consisting of a chair and officers for each congressional district and at least 45 county or legislative districts."

A party had "obtained sufficient support from the voters in prior elections."

DFL officials alleged LMNP, in its resubmitted status certification, claimed to have "implausibly" held 76 conventions in a single hour on June 8, 2023.

In the petition, the DFL also points to a Star Tribune article from last month about Krystal Gabel, a Colorado woman who says she was surprised to find out she was LMNP's candidate on Minnesota's presidential primary ballot.

"I was neither approached to run for office by anyone in the LMN Minnesota Party, nor was this candidacy validated by the State of Minnesota," Gabel told the Star Tribune.

DFL Chairman Ken Martin insists "it's clear" LMNP doesn't make the major-status cut.

"The Minnesota DFL and the Minnesota GOP are the only two political parties that meet (major party status) threshold," Martin said. "But fortunately, there is a major political party for legalization supporters – the party that actually legalized cannabis, the Minnesota DFL."

Last year, Minnesota became the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana, aided largely by the DFL "trifecta" achieved in the 2022 elections that gave the party complete control of the state legislature and the governor's office.

The LMNP gained major party status after its 2018 candidate for state auditor, Michael Ford, received nearly 134,000 votes, which was 5.28% of the total vote. Before the law changed last year, 5% was the minimum required for the status upgrade.

The party has been marred by tragedy in the past few years. Candidate Adam Weeks died during his campaign to unseat Democratic Rep. Angie Craig in the 2nd Congressional District in the 2020 election.

Weeks' successor, Paula Overby, then died during her run against Craig in 2022.