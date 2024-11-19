Lebanon Hills Regional Park sexual assault was falsely reported, Eagan police say

EAGAN, Minn. — An alleged sexual assault at Lebanon Hills Regional Park earlier this month was determined to be falsely reported, police say.

The woman told police that she was assaulted while walking alone on a trail inside the park on Nov. 7. Eagan police say that after an "extensive investigation," they learned her claims were false and the attack never took place.

The woman will be charged with filing a false police report, Eagan police said in an update Tuesday morning.

Police say an assault was also reported on Sept. 7, which they are still investigating.

After the report was filed, Eagan police warned people not to walk the paths of the 2,000-acre park alone. Residents launched a private Facebook page — which has nearly 600 members — to coordinate walking in groups.

"Knowing the impact this had for many over the past several weeks, we would like to thank our community for their increased vigilance, patience, and support while we investigated this matter," Eagan police said.

Sexual Assault Resources

General Sites for information related to sexual assault and resources throughout Minnesota:

General Sexual Assault Websites:

contributed to this report.