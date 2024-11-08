Eagan police investigating reported assaults at Lebanon Hills regional park

5 found dead in apparent murder-suicide in Duluth, and more headlines

EAGAN, Minn. — Police in Eagan are working with the Dakota County Sheriff's Office to investigate two reported assaults at Lebanon Hills Regional Park.

The most recent was reported Thursday at 11 a.m. Eagan police say a female victim was attacked while walking alone on one of the trails.

A similar incident was reported on Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m. The victim in September's assault was able to get away, police say.

Authorities say they are working on leads in both cases.

Eagan police say the department, along with the Dakota County Sheriff's Office, has stepped up its presence in and around the park.

Police recommend anyone using the park's trails to travel with someone else and to pay attention to all surroundings.

Anyone seeing suspicious activity can call 911, the police department's tip line at 651-675-5799 or email police at eaganpd@eaganmn.gov.