Couple in their 70s killed in Le Sueur County house fire overnight

MONTGOMERY TOWNSHIP, Minn. – An elderly couple is dead after being trapped inside their home during a house fire in Le Sueur County.

The sheriff's office there identified the victims as 76-year-old Roman Jindra and 73-year-old Betty Jindra. The latter called 911 to report the flames around 1 a.m. Sunday.

When firefighters arrived they were driven back by heavy smoke and heat.

Crews were able to gain access to the home, and found both victims in the kitchen area. They were pronounced dead on the scene following lifesaving efforts.

Crews quickly put the fire out.

The state fire marshall is investigating, along with the Le Seuer County Sheriff's Office.