Lazarus Burns pleads guilty to manslaughter in St. Paul shooting that followed domestic assault

ST. PAUL, Minn. — A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in connection with a killing in St. Paul's Dayton's Bluff neighborhood earlier this year.

According to a plea agreement, all other charges against 31-year-old Lazarus Burns will be dismissed at sentencing after he pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter.

A criminal complaint states Burns shot 30-year-old Jermaine Ray John Baker multiple times July 27. Baker allegedly assaulted Burns' girlfriend — also Baker's ex-girlfriend — before the shooting, which occurred at a bus shelter near Earl Street and Third Street East.

Burns is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 22. The charges that will be dismissed, according to the plea agreement, are second-degree murder, reckless discharge and possessing a pistol without a permit.

Note: The video above originally aired July 28, 2023.