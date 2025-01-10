Debate growing over lawsuit challenging Minnesota PFAS ban

Minnesota congress clashes as small businesses are impacted by new PFAFS law

MINNEAPOLIS — Amara's Law protects children, families, and the environment from dangerous chemicals.

"Our Minnesota community has been blindsided and poisoned for far too long by large corporations. Amara's Law makes sure we hold manufacturers accountable to not use poisonous chemicals in our products in a common-sense approach," said Nora Strande.

The law was named after Nora Strande's sister, Amara, a young woman who spent her final months advocating for the bill. Amara passed away from cancer in April 2023.

The law, which went into effect on Jan. 1, is now being called into question by the Cookware Sustainability Alliance — a group made up of cookware makers.

The group filed a lawsuit Jan. 6 against the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency, seeking to strike down Minnesota's legislation banning many non-essential uses of PFAS.

"We need common sense to be common again I'm excited that the senate has some democrats right now that say they are going to be reasonable they want to be conservative on the side of democrats so we can reverse this.

Social media posts from a group of GOP lawmakers has supporters of Amara's Law concerned there will be a push to tear the law apart.

Another GOP lawmaker posted, "The unintended consequence of this new law is unreal."

Both posts refer to dirt bikes and ATVs sold to small businesses in Northern Minnesota that can no longer be sold because they contain PFAS.

Senator Judy Seeberger authored Amara's bill.

"Really the blame lies with the industry the industry sold this inventory to the dealer knowing full well that Amara's Law was taking effect on Jan. 1 of this year, and they did noting about it, " said Seeberger.

Seeberger says her door is open to anyone with questions about Amara's bill and is willing to work together to stop the poisoning of people and environment.

Republican Rep. Josh Heintzeman says he isn't hearing calls to gut the new PFAS law, and says GOP leadership is interested in working with DFL colleagues to find a solution to help small businesses impacted by the law.