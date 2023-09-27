Late-night talk show hosts announce return to air following deal to end Hollywood writers' strike

What we know about the WGA deal What we know about the WGA deal that ended the writers' strike 02:32

The major late-night talk show hosts have collectively announced their return to the small screen following Sunday's tentative deal to end the Hollywood writers' strike.

"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," "Late Night with Seth Meyers," "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" and "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" are all set to return on Monday, Oct. 2, the shows announced on their respective social media accounts.

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" will return to HBO on Sunday, "Strike Force Five" podcast announced in a tweet. During the strike, Jimmy Fallon, Seth Meyers, Steven Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel and John Oliver formed "Strike Force Five" to raise funds for their shows' out-of-work employees.

"Real Time with Bill Maher" is set to return this Friday, host Bill Maher said in a tweet.

The agreement between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers — the group that represents all major Hollywood studios — was announced after several marathon bargaining sessions this week in Los Angeles.

The Hollywood writers' strike began on May 2 and was the first such action since 2007 for the WGA. Lasting roughly four and a half months, it was the second-longest work stoppage in WGA history, behind only the 1988 strike, which lasted 154 days.