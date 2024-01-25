Larry "Moon" Thompson, longtime KS95 radio host, dies after battle with MS

MINNEAPOLIS — Larry "Moon" Thompson, a longtime radio personality for KS95, has died after a long battle with multiple sclerosis.

KS95 announced his death on Thursday, saying his "positive, energetic, often crazy, caring personality was in evident (sic) to everyone around him. He loved radio, making people laugh, and getting to know KS95 listeners."

Moon co-hosted the "Moon and Staci Show" in the afternoons for 17 years. He signed off in October of 2019, citing his health; he had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005.

Larry "Moon" Thompson during his retirement announcement in 2019. KS95

"I didn't think I'd ever stop coming to work, grabbing some headphones, playing some rock and roll," he said during his retirement announcement. "Well, sometimes in life you don't get to choose what goes on. And my health is now making my decisions for me."

Moon said he had fallen in love with radio when he was young and started in the business when he was 16 years old. Aside from working on his father's farm, he said it was the only job he ever had.