Midtown Global Market presents series of artists in residency

MINNEAPOLIS — The Midtown Global Market in Minneapolis is a kaleidoscope of endless options for a wide array of foods, goods and experiences.

During lunchtime, one can find a beautiful spectrum of cuisines from around the world in a space that offers cultural experiences 52 weeks a year.

But you can also find an equally beautiful array of artistic expressions.

"I tend to describe that as magic realism," said Minneapolis painter Megan Moore. "This is an idea I've had in my head for a while, to have a big wall where I could work on multiple pieces that will all be part of one composition.

Stepping outside her studio space to welcome community conversation, it's community building she's done with her murals across the Twin Cities, using art to heal and to build connections.

"Getting to talk with people is one of the big reasons I'm here," she said. "I love getting to interact without it being about sales, just creation of the work."

Moore is the fourth artist in residency at the market.

"I was definitely nervous on the first day ... and by the second day, people just stopped to say hi," she said.

The creators before her built on the tradition of showcasing local art spanning cultures and perspectives, a mission that beautifully compliments the diverse options of the market.

Moore, who has called Minnesota home for two decades, is finding inspiration for a piece from the magnolia blossoms of her childhood in Alabama.

Moore's work is for sale inside the Art Shoppe in the market. She has sporadic hours at the market until mid-February.