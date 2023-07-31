"Land of 10,000 Tokes Day": What should we call the 1st day of legal recreational weed in Minnesota?

Confusion lingers as Minnesota’s recreational weed law goes into effect this week

MINNEAPOLIS -- Legalized recreational weed is coming to Minnesota on Tuesday.

It's gotten us thinking at WCCO: What should the nickname for the first official day of legalization be?

We've come up with a list of possible nicknames for the day below:

Land of 10,000 Tokes Day

Land of 10,000 Bakes Day

Minnesota Pot Dish Day

Minnestoner Day

The North Spliff State Day

Paul Bluntyan Day

Ope, Just Gonna Pass The Joint Day

Uff-Dank Day

You Bud-cha Day

WeedyMcWeedface Day

Dank Superior Day

Soon Minnesotans will be able to legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes, after the Minnesota Legislature approved a 300-page bill earlier this year, and Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law shortly thereafter.

At least one Minnesota tribe plans to take advantage of its sovereignty and allow sales right away. But at the same time, the state projects most legal retail sales likely won't begin until early 2025, while it creates and implements a licensing and regulatory system for the new industry.

Minnesota is the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana, more than a decade after Colorado and Washington did so.