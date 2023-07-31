Watch CBS News
"Land of 10,000 Tokes Day": What should we call the 1st day of legal recreational weed in Minnesota?

By WCCO Staff

CBS Minnesota

Confusion lingers as Minnesota’s recreational weed law goes into effect this week
Confusion lingers as Minnesota’s recreational weed law goes into effect this week 03:02

MINNEAPOLIS -- Legalized recreational weed is coming to Minnesota on Tuesday

It's gotten us thinking at WCCO: What should the nickname for the first official day of legalization be?

We've come up with a list of possible nicknames for the day below:

  • Land of 10,000 Tokes Day
  • Land of 10,000 Bakes Day
  • Minnesota Pot Dish Day
  • Minnestoner Day
  • The North Spliff State Day
  • Paul Bluntyan Day
  • Ope, Just Gonna Pass The Joint Day
  • Uff-Dank Day
  • You Bud-cha Day
  • WeedyMcWeedface Day
  • Dank Superior Day

What are your favorites? What ideas do you have? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter

Soon Minnesotans will be able to legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes, after the Minnesota Legislature approved a 300-page bill earlier this year, and Gov. Tim Walz signed it into law shortly thereafter.

At least one Minnesota tribe plans to take advantage of its sovereignty and allow sales right away. But at the same time, the state projects most legal retail sales likely won't begin until early 2025, while it creates and implements a licensing and regulatory system for the new industry.

Minnesota is the 23rd state to legalize recreational marijuana, more than a decade after Colorado and Washington did so.

WCCO Staff
512-appicon-minnesota.png

The WCCO Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on WCCO.com.

July 31, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

