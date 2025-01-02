Watch CBS News
2025 Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show kicks off in St. Paul

By Pauleen Le

More than 1,000 pups compete in 2025 Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show
ST. PAUL, Minn. — More than 1,000 hopeful pups are competing for the title of Best in Show at the Saint Paul RiverCentre this weekend.

The 2025 Land O'Lakes Kennel Club Dog Show kicks off Thursday.

In addition to the competition, there will also be puppy parties on Friday, Saturday and Sunday for owners of new puppies ages 4-6 months.

Experts on a variety of breeds will also be available on Saturday and Sunday to meet the breeds up close and learn more about them.

The Midwest Regional Junior Showman Competition takes place on Saturday and features young handlers from all over the Midwest area.

More than 20 booths will be featured in this year's Ringside Market for dog lovers to enjoy.

For times, tickets and more, click here.

Pauleen is a journalist with a passion for telling stories.

