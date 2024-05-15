Lakeville teachers ratify tentative agreement with school district

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — Teachers in Lakeville have voted to ratify the tentative agreement made with the school district.

On Tuesday evening, Education Minnesota Lakeville announced teachers voted 88% in favor of the contract. Earlier this month, teachers and the school district reached a tentative two-year agreement, avoiding a strike.

The contract includes a 2.25% raise for the first year and a 4.75% raise in the second year. The starting salary will also be increased to attract new teachers.

Also included in the contract is a retention bonus starting in the sixth year of employment.

"I'm proud of the work that we did as a collective, standing strong and standing together for the future of our educators, students and schools," said Carrie Popp, president of Education Minnesota Lakeville. "Our community values teachers and sees the essential role we play in creating excellent public schools for their children."

According to Lakeville Area Schools, a tentative agreement was reached in February but was voted down by union membership. A spokesperson for the district said the key issues revolved around wage increases and assignment language.

The union said teachers rejected the district's push for "right of assignment" contract change, saying it would have allowed the district to "unilaterally transfer teachers between buildings, subject areas and grade levels." There was no change in the tentative agreement on this issue.

The school board will need to ratify the contract before it goes into effect.