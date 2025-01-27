Lakeville school board to vote on use of "Black Lives Matter" posters

LAKEVILLE, Minn. — School officials in Lakeville are planning a vote Tuesday on the use of posters with the term "Black Lives Matter" throughout the school system.

Roughly 3,000 copies of posters utilizing inclusionary language are on the walls of Lakeville school buildings. There are eight variations, but two of them have the term "Black Lives Matter."

No teacher is required to put any of the posters up, but some parents and students complained that teachers were not given options of slogans like "All Lives Matter" or "Blue Lives Matter."

Lakeville Schools

The issue has been in and out of the court system since 2022. Next month, the court will require the parties to gather in a room to settle the issue.

Attorneys who focus on constitutional and First Amendment laws wonder how the court could rule on issues they consider ideological and not necessarily legal.

"I think the question is, in an argument like this, what is the harm that the individuals who are bringing this suit suffered?" said Meg Kane, an education law attorney. "You can't create your own harm and say 'I want this harm resolved.' The whole point of a public school is you're going to get contesting ideas, contesting civil rights."

WCCO has reached out to the school district and plaintiffs in the case for comment.