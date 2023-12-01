Lakes and Legends to shut down taproom at end of the month
MINNEAPOLIS — Lakes and Legends Brewing Company is closing its taproom doors at the end of the month.
The owners made the announcement on Facebook Friday morning, though didn't provide a reason for why they were closing. They had been open for eight years.
RELATED: Dangerous Man Brewing's taproom to close due to post-COVID sales decline and costly real estate, owner says
The taproom, located in Loring Park, commonly hosted events and craft markets.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.