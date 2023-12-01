Lakes and Legends to shut down taproom at end of the month

MINNEAPOLIS — Lakes and Legends Brewing Company is closing its taproom doors at the end of the month.

The owners made the announcement on Facebook Friday morning, though didn't provide a reason for why they were closing. They had been open for eight years.

RELATED: Dangerous Man Brewing's taproom to close due to post-COVID sales decline and costly real estate, owner says

END OF AN ERA: 8 years since we opened our doors. Hundreds of team members joined our family. Tens of thousands of... Posted by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company on Friday, December 1, 2023

The taproom, located in Loring Park, commonly hosted events and craft markets.