Lakes and Legends to shut down taproom at end of the month

By Aki Nace

/ CBS Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS — Lakes and Legends Brewing Company is closing its taproom doors at the end of the month.

The owners made the announcement on Facebook Friday morning, though didn't provide a reason for why they were closing. They had been open for eight years.

The taproom, located in Loring Park, commonly hosted events and craft markets. 

December 1, 2023

