Lake Superior Task Force recovers over 700 fentanyl pills, high-capacity magazines, and $39K in drug bust

DULUTH, Minn. — The Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force and Duluth police arrested two men and recovered 770 fentanyl pills, a loaded pistol, high-capacity magazine ammunition, and $39,000 Friday afternoon.

Police executed the search warrants on the 2800 block of Wellington Street and the 2400 block of West Fourth Street.

According to the Duluth police department, a 24-year-old and 20-year-old have been detained. Police say they are two well-known drug dealers and were taken into custody without incident.

Duluth police say both men were known to be in possession of illegal firearms and were both on probation for firearm-related offenses.

The two men were transported to the St. Louis County Jail and are awaiting pending first-degree sale of fentanyl charges.