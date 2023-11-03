New Kids on the Block coming to Mystic Lake next summer, with Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff

Beatles release new song with help from A.I. Beatles release new song with a little help from artificial intelligence 00:55

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. —New Kids on the Block are going on tour next summer, and will be making a stop at Mystic Lake on June 23.

The boy band from the late '80s and early '90s will be joined by Paula Abdul and D.J. Jazzy Jeff.

NKOTB has sold more than 80 million albums over the years; the group started playing in Boston and rose to fame, eventually releasing back-to-back No. 1 hits "Hangin' Tough" and "Step By Step."

The group split in the mid-'90s but eventually reunited in 2007. Since then, they've toured around the world, selling nearly four million tickets.

Paula Abdul is known for her songs "Straight Up" and "Forever Your Girl." She previously toured with NKOTB in 2016, which was her first tour in 25 years.

D.J Jazzy Jeff got his start collaborating with Will Smith. The two won Grammy Awards for their work, and D.J. Jazzy Jeff performed worldwide before 2020, when he moved his signature live stream in-house.

Ticket information

The concert is scheduled for June 23, 2024 at 7 p.m. Tickets go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday, and start at $69.

After their stop in Prior Lake, they'll head to Kansas City and Rogers, Arkansas.