Lake Superior named one of the most Instagrammable landscapes in U.S.

MINNEAPOLIS — Here in Minnesota, we live adjacent to one of the country's most beautiful natural resources: Lake Superior.

The deep blue waters, the rocky cliffs of the North Shore, the wondrous foliage, it's all there and ready for its closeup.

Lake Superior was just named one of the top 10 most picturesque landscapes in America, coming in fourth overall. The results were determined by an analysis of the hashtags used for various U.S. hotspots.

Lake Superior has had more than 1.1 million hashtags logged on Instagram, helped along by the fact that, having 10% of the world's freshwater, it's photogenically clear.

First on the list was Lake Tahoe, with close to 3 million hashtags to its credit. Second place was Lake Michigan, followed by Clearwater Beach. Lake Ontario rounded out the top five, and Lake Huron placed in the lower half of the top 10. Lake Erie was the only Great Lake to miss out entirely.

The research was carried out by the company Storyboards.